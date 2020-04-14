Young Aviator Classes During Spring Break
Empire State Aerosciences Museum 250 Rudy Chase Drive, Glenville, New York 12302
Empire State Aerosciences Museum
Future ESAM Pilot
Registration is now taking place for a Young Aviators Class in conjunction with the Empire State Aerosciences Museum and Schenectady County Community College. Classes will take place from Tuesday April 14 to Friday April 17, 2020 from 8:30 am – 12 pm daily at the Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, during Spring Break.
Young aviators, ages 8-16, will get to experience a variety of classes and hands-on experiences; learn about the history of aviation; learn how planes fly; enjoy guided tours of this one-of-a kind museum with its wonderful exhibits; have the chance to hop aboard several of our historic aircraft – from a small crop-duster, to helicopters, to jet fighters; hear from guest speakers; and use our flight simulators to experience flight, from take-off, in-flight maneuvering, and landing. A healthy snack is provided daily. To register contact Schenectady County Community College at (518) 595-1101 (Ext 3 or 4).