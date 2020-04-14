Young Aviator Classes During Spring Break

Empire State Aerosciences Museum Future ESAM Pilot

Registration is now taking place for a Young Aviators Class in conjunction with the Empire State Aerosciences Museum and Schenectady County Community College. Classes will take place from Tuesday April 14 to Friday April 17, 2020 from 8:30 am – 12 pm daily at the Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, during Spring Break.

Young aviators, ages 8-16, will get to experience a variety of classes and hands-on experiences; learn about the history of aviation; learn how planes fly; enjoy guided tours of this one-of-a kind museum with its wonderful exhibits; have the chance to hop aboard several of our historic aircraft – from a small crop-duster, to helicopters, to jet fighters; hear from guest speakers; and use our flight simulators to experience flight, from take-off, in-flight maneuvering, and landing. A healthy snack is provided daily. To register contact Schenectady County Community College at (518) 595-1101 (Ext 3 or 4).