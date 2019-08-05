Youth Fall Soccer Registration

Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation and Town of Schuyler Falls Youth Soccer Program

The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department and the Town of Schuyler Falls is hosting Youth Soccer Program this fall. In the program children will learn how to dribble, shoot, pass and teamwork. The league will start practices in mid-August and games will begin in September.

The sport of soccer (called football in most of the world) is the world's most popular sport. In soccer there are two teams of eleven players. Soccer is played on a large grass field with a goal at each end. The object of the game is to get the soccer ball into the opposing team's goal. The key to soccer is that, except for the goalie, players cannot touch the ball with their hands, they can only kick, knee, or head the ball to advance it or score a goal.

One of the reasons soccer is so popular is that it really only takes a ball and a flat open area to play. Kids throughout the world will make up fields and goals just about anywhere and start playing the game. The game is also fun and competitive.

Soccer is a great form of exercise as there is lots of running for good distances. The sport is also a good test of dexterity and a great way to learn balance.

Many people consider soccer at its highest level to be so beautiful as to be practically an art form. The skill at which great players and great soccer teams work the ball, strategize, and flow as one can be an awesome thing to watch.

Cost is $10 per player and only open to residents of Towns of Plattsburgh and Schuyler Falls. Please, pre-register online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com by July 15th or by calling the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department at 518-562-6860.