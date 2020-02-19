Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing

Know a youth that would like to learn ice fishing? Crown Point State Historic Site will offer two opportunities on the ice of Bulwagga Bay; February 19 for ages 7-12, and February 21 for ages 13-17; both days from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm. All gear needed will be supplied including: line, tip ups, hand-warmers, sunscreen, bait and buckets. Participants should come prepared and: dress in layers, have a hat, gloves, waterproof boots and a bag lunch. Crown Point State Historic Site staff will teach the basics of rigging and setting up a tip up and baiting. Staff can't promise the fish will bite, but they will do their best to send everyone home with a fish.

Please register with lisa.polay@parks.ny.gov. Permission from parents is required. Each session is limited to 15 participants.