Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing

to Google Calendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-19 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-19 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-19 08:00:00 iCalendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-19 08:00:00

Crown Point State Historic Site 21 Grandview Drive, Crown Point, New York 12928

Know a youth that would like to learn ice fishing?  Crown Point State Historic Site will offer two opportunities on the ice of Bulwagga Bay; February 19 for ages 7-12, and February 21 for ages 13-17; both days from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm. All gear needed will be supplied including: line, tip ups, hand-warmers, sunscreen, bait and buckets. Participants should come prepared and: dress in layers, have a hat, gloves, waterproof boots and a bag lunch. Crown Point State Historic Site staff will teach the basics of rigging and setting up a tip up and baiting. Staff can't promise the fish will bite, but they will do their best to send everyone home with a fish. 

Please register with lisa.polay@parks.ny.gov. Permission from parents is required.  Each session is limited to 15 participants. 

Info

Crown Point State Historic Site 21 Grandview Drive, Crown Point, New York 12928 View Map
Family Events, Sporting Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-19 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-19 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-19 08:00:00 iCalendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-19 08:00:00 to Google Calendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-21 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-21 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-21 08:00:00 iCalendar - Youths' Introduction to Ice Fishing - 2020-02-21 08:00:00