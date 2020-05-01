Gov. Cuomo: schools closed through end of academic year

× Expand Photo by Mike Groll, Office of Andrew M. Cuomo Cuomo

ELIZABETHTOWN | In his daily pandemic address, Cuomo said the number of hospitalizations has reached a plateau, primarily around New York City metropolitan area.Friday’s report was the first time the number of deaths has dropped below 300 in weeks, yet 289 people died overnight in the state.

Cuomo is looking toward regional options to reopen business in areas where COVID-19 cases and coronavirus infections are low.

But because “schools have high density and transportation (needs), there is a greater risk of spread unless protective measures are fully in place,” the governor said.

All 700 of New York’s public school districts with 4,800 schools and 2.59 million students will remain closed.

The decision applies also to the 1,800 private schools in New York, which have 400,000 students, along with State University of New York campuses and their 700,000 students and private colleges with 500,000 students.

The order impacts a total 4.2 million students.

Following the announcement, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced the cancellation of all spring high school sporting events in each of their 11 sections throughout the state.

Schools will continue to provide distance learning through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

The governor said decisions about summer school will be made before the end of May.

“We have to protect our students. We have to protect our educators,” the governor said.

All schools are in a holding pattern as to their 2020-21 budget planning process and the budget/school board vote date.

Asked by a reporter about school aid funding, Cuomo said the “money is going to be tied to what Washington (D.C.) does.

”State Education department and the Department of Health are asking schools to plan ahead and “re-imagine” school environments for reentry presumably in September.

Questions posed to districts ask administration, staff and teachers how they would monitor the spread of Covid?

“How do we instill parent confidence and reinforce student safety?” Cuomo said of the protocol.

“When and how will extra-curricular activities reopen? Do protocols for special student populations change? Would any alternative academic calendars work?”

The governor was asked by a reporter after the Red Room update in Albany why school opening couldn’t also be done on a regional basis, like local businesses are looking to do.

He said social distancing can be figured out in an individual business setting by individual companies.

The logistics are daunting for 4.2 million kids.

To put social-distancing and health protocols in place for hundreds of schools in the next few weeks is virtually impossible, he said.

“You have 30 kids in a classroom, but you can only put 10 kids in a classroom? ... then where do they go?” he said.

Reducing cafeteria shifts from 200 students to thirty might require lunch programs in six shifts.

And how does that happen? he said.

“And make sure you don’t make a mistake,” Cuomo said.With children, “the stakes are higher.”

The governor also commended teachers and school staff for their immediate response to establish distance learning and meal preparation and delivery for school students.

“It basically functioned well and teachers did a phenomenal job stepping up to do this,” Cuomo said of the distance learning adjustment in March.

The Sun reached out to several school superintendents for their reaction to the latest decision, which essentially means schools will not likely reopen their doors until the fall.

So far, superintendents see it as a sound decision.

“I am pleased with the governor’s decision to have the schools remain closed through the end of the academic year,” Boquet Valley Central School Superintendent Josh Meyer told the Sun.“We had too many questions that could not yet be answered.“I look forward to working on a reopening plan in the upcoming weeks and months. I would like to encourage families to continue to use the school as a resource and to reach out to us for assistance.”

Greg Berck, assistant director of government relations and assistant counsel for the Council of School Superintendents said the extension of school closing came as “no shock.”

Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa and Interim State Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe recognized the tremendous stress and uncertainty that the Covid-19 pandemic has placed on New Yorkers.“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen many examples of how schools across the state serve as the cornerstone of our communities, which is why it is imperative that they are included in any reopening strategy,” they said in a joint statement.

“In the coming weeks we will form a statewide task force made up of educational leaders, including superintendents, principals, teachers, parents, school board members and other stakeholders, to guide the reopening of our schools. By working together with these partners, we can ensure that our children’s educational, developmental and overall well-being is considered during this important discussion.”