UNADILLA, NY | Ida F. Smith-Eden, 83, of Unadilla passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home.

She was born April 23, 1935 in Clemons, New York the daughter of the late Charles Howard and Ida (Mercier) Moore.

For many years, Ida was a Supervisor for CADI at Delhi College until her retirement.

Ida was an avid reader. She was an outstanding cook and baker and was referred to as “Grandma PieCake” by her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family was most important to Ida. She treasured the time spent with her family.

Ida is survived by her husband, Edward Eden, Unadilla; 3 children, Gale Brannen, Andes, Ernest “Butch” Smith, Florida and Robert “Smitty” Smith, Andes; 17 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; 1 brother, Bucky Moore, Putnam; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister, Betty LaReau and brother, Stephen Moore.

At Ida’s request there will be no services at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Catskill Area Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, New York 13820 in loving memory of Ida F. Smith-Eden.

