QUEENSBURY | Irving Howard Mauran (49), proud father, beloved son, and brother, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Queensbury on December 21, 2019.

Irving was born in Plattsburgh on August 31, 1970, to Irving (Junior) H. Mauran, Sr. and Linda (Lebednik) Whalen.

Irving or “Wolfie,” as his family and close friends knew him best, spent his early years in Westport. His love of sports began at a young age, developed through time spent with his father lifting weights and running. At the age of ten, he participated in the Olympic Torch Run in Lake Placid, he lost a shoe during the run, but it didn’t slow him down. He even earned the title of “Youngest Participant” in the Wow Weekend Run For Hope in 1980. Irving went to high school in Saratoga Springs and later Schroon Lake, where he graduated in 1988. Despite changing school districts, Irving’s God-given talent combined with practice and hard work propelled him to excellence in the gym and on the field. In wrestling, Irving never lost a match—In basketball, he played center. Despite his five-foot nine-inch stature, he was renowned for his vertical jump. This tenacity and ambition culminated in his senior year, where he received the MVP trophy at the senior all-star basketball game.

Irving attended SUNY Canton and Brockport, earning a degree in physical education. At Brockport he secured a job installing flooring. Teaching was Irving’s initial dream, but he thrived in the flooring business, embracing the hard work and grueling hours to eventually open his own company. This would go on to be his long term, lucrative career. Hard work for Irving came naturally, as the grandson of a miner, a correctional officer, and the son of a life-long equestrian, his work ethic was equal parts earned and genetic.

Irving had a love for comic books, Star Wars, and everything related to Spider Man. He had a passion for cars and movies and was a collector of all the latest electronic gadgets. He took a great deal of pride in his tool collection, spending hours itemizing and deliberating their storage. He demonstrated his love for organization by showing off his immaculate garage to anyone who dared borrow a tool. If it wasn’t returned, well, you know who you are.

The greatest joy of Irving’s life was the birth of his son Logan in 2003. Logan was Irving’s purest love; his hope and being Logan’s father was where he found peace and contentment.

Irving was pre-deceased by his paternal grandparents, Irving and Gladys Mauran, his maternal grandparents, John and Helen Lebednik, and his beloved aunt Brenda (Mauran) Lahendro.

Irving is survived by his father Irving H. (Cheryl) Mauran, Sr. of Westport, his mother, Linda S (Joseph) Whalen of Port Henry, his siblings Mea (Marty) Spelman, Howard Mauran, Elizabeth (David) Siskavich, three aunts and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life be held on Monday, December 30 at 1 PM at the Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main Street, Westport. Those wishing to express condolences to the family may gather at 12 PM at the church. A reception will take place following the service at the Westport Hotel, 6691 Main Street, Westport. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation in Irving’s name to the North Country SPCA.