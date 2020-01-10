LEWIS | Janet Marie (Cross) Denton died peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 6th, 2020.

Janet is survived by her husband Allan Denton of Lewis, Warren and Sandy French of Lewis, Kelly and Kenneth Belanger of Palmer Ma., and Andrew and Andrea Denton of Lewis. Six grandchildren, Chelsey Manley, Josh Currier, Lindsey Belanger, Amber Denton, Alaina Denton and Andrew Denton Jr. and one great Grandson Jackson Blaine.

A celebration of life will be February 1st, 2020 at the Wooden Nickle in Lewis at 2-5pm. If you wish contributions can be made to High Peaks Hospice care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown..

