IRONDEQUOIT/TICONDEROGA | Lindell B. Abbott Irondequoit, NY: Formerly of Ticonderoga, NY.

Lin passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 93.

Predeceased by his son, Gary.

He is survived by loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Marjorie; sons, Douglas (Norma) Abbott, Whitney (Jeanne) Abbott; grandchildren, Daniel (Sara) Abbott, Emily (Ben) Pfeiffer, Carly Abbott; great grandchildren, Lily, Owen, Will, and Jacob; brothers, David (Dolores), Ronald Abbott; several nieces and nephews.

Lins memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 18th, 2:00 pm at the Community Room at St. Salomes apartments in Rochester, NY. Interment Valley View Cemetery at a later date.

