North Country receives $64.8 million in state awards

× Expand Screenshot via Empire State Development The North Country received $64.8 million in state economic development funds on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

ALBANY | The North Country received $64.8 million in state economic development funds on Tuesday.

The funds come as part of the Regional Economic Development Council Awards, the annual event when the state allocates millions in grants, subsidies, tax credits and other economic incentives to 10 regions across the state.

Ten regions competed for a $763 million pot this year.

The North Country failed to make the cut as a “top performer,” which would have carried an additional $20 million in funding.

Since 2011, more than $6.1 billion has been awarded to more than 7,300 projects statewide, according to Empire State Development, "creating or retaining" more than 230,000 jobs.

A total of 70 projects across the region will receive funding.

The awards on Tuesday bring the total funds received by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council to $614 million since 2011.

The full list of project can be viewed here.

BIG DAY FOR INFRASTRUCTURE

The program, now in its eighth year, has proved to be a major tool local officials have come to rely on to give public projects a blast of state-subsidized firepower to get them over the finish line.

Numerous big-ticket infrastructure projects in the North Country received funding, including $1.6 million to the City of Plattsburgh for water infrastructure projects, including $758,000 in upgrades to its Water Resource and Recovery Facility as part of waterfront redevelopment efforts at Dock Street.

Fort Ticonderoga obtained $300,000 for a marketing plan.

Crown Point secured $1 million to relocate its wastewater treatment plan. Moriah obtained $3.2 million for water and sewer main infrastructure, and Westport, $808,793 for wastewater plant upgrades.

The Town of Dannemora received $245,000 to convert an abandoned missile silo into a geothermal heating well.

Dannemora, Saranac and Ellenburg each received $500,000 for the construction of new salt sheds, while the Village of Rouses Point netted $213,000 for playground improvements.

OTHER PROJECTS

Not all projects were infrastructure-related.

In the Tri-Lakes area, Historic Saranac was awarded $500,000 to acquire and restore the former home and medical office of Dr. E. L. Trudeau.

Pendragon Theatre received $500,000 to relocate their theatre as part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative efforts.

And North South Construction received $2.2 million in grants to construct a “mid-level lodging hotel” in downtown Tupper Lake, according to materials provided by ESD.

“This lodging facility will feature 75 rooms designed for extended stay,” read the project booklet. “Other amenities will include a breakfast dining area, an indoor pool, a fitness room, a business center, a grab-and-go market, and an outdoor patio.”

And the Adirondack Sky Center in Tupper Lake (formerly known as the Adirondack Public Observatory) received $629,500 to build an "AstroScience Center" and for marketing a proposed festival affiliated with the Wild Center.

Not funded: a $84,000 ask by the North Country REDC for the proposed "Adirondack Gateway Outdoor Outfitter Store" at the former Frontier Town theme park in North Hudson.

"ADK Gateway will redevelop a former Frontier Town building into an outdoor outfitter store," read application materials detailing the $504,000 project. "Plans are to transform this vacant building and lot into a bustling store capable of serving thousands of visitors and campers coming to experience the new Gateway to the Adirondacks."

The state in October rolled out the campgrounds portion of the project, but continues to seek investors for the private portion of the transformative effort.

LOCAL CONTROL

In the past, economic development funds would be doled out by state lawmakers. But councils are now required to hash out strategic plans so the money can be directed more effectively.

To date, 561 North Country projects have received funding totaling more than $223.7 million in state funds that have leveraged more than $1 billion in private and public funds that have been invested in the economy, according to the North Country REDC’s annual progress report.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul stood in for Gov. Andrew Cuomo at Tuesday’s ceremony for the first time.

“Let them chart our own destiny instead of being dictated by Albany,” she said of local input in project selection.

The REDC program has also steered $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds to locales across upstate, including the City of Plattsburgh and the Village of Saranac Lake.

Those funds, Hochul said, “have changed these communities forever.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce and Co-Chair of the North Country REDC President Garry Douglas noted the program allowed the North Country on Tuesday to secure "as much or more" funds than several of the state's metro regions despite its small population "thanks to a system that allows us to punch above our weight based on sound strategies, good projects and continued performance."

"This scale of attention and state investment is historic and unprecedented," Douglas said.

‘PROPAGANDA SPECTACLE’

The North Country REDC has reported the projected job impact of the Consolidated Funding Application projects is 2,224 jobs created, 4,491 positions retained and 1,929 indirect jobs yielded through project implementation since 2011.

While the governor has defended the program as a means to return control to localities, the initiative has been criticized by fiscally conservative groups who have questioned the record of job creation and argue the program lacks accountability.

Reclaim New York, a government watchdog group, dismissed the awards ceremony as a “propaganda spectacle” that doesn’t address the “crippling issues of unaffordable property taxes, unreliable public transportation and unavailable job opportunities that are the root of what’s really hurting people across our state.”

Funds for robotic farms and craft brewing are “pie in the sky” projects that won’t get workers back on the job, said the group.

“Another year’s REDC awards come and go with companies competing in a hunger games show of influence peddling and corporate cronyism,” said Reclaim New York in a statement. “Yet New Yorkers are still wondering — where are the jobs? After eight years of throwing good money after bad, people still can’t afford to live, work and raise their family in our state. It’s the reason millions of people continue to leave.”

Of the total awarded projects, 45 percent are complete and 40 percent are on schedule, according to the North Country REDC report.

This story has been updated.