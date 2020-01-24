‘Bandstand’ day trip

Arin Burdo Headshot Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.

Join the Pleasant Valley Chorale on Tuesday, Jan. 28 as it launches its first session of the new decade with “Sondheim! A Celebration.”

One of the most important figures in 20th-century musical theater, Stephen Sondheim has been praised for reinventing the American musical with shows that tackle unexpected themes that range far beyond the genre’s traditional subjects and music and lyrics of unprecedented complexity and sophistication.

Rehearsals will begin on Jan. 28, from 7-9 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Social Center and take place weekly culminating in two concerts in early May. Dues to join are $15 for the entire session, and a weekly commitment is strongly encouraged.

Elizabethtown Social Center, in conjunction with North Wind Tours, presents a day trip to see the Tony award-winning musical "Bandstand" at Proctors Theater in Schenectady on Saturday, March 14.

$169 per person includes: transportation via deluxe motorcoach departing from Willsboro and Elizabethtown, tickets to the show and dinner after the show. Register by Jan. 30 to guarantee a seat by contacting the Social Center.

Saturday morning yoga is now available! Yogi Michael Fergot has added a 10 a.m. class on Saturdays. Classes cost $10 each, or purchase 10 classes for $80 good for all classes offered by Michael or Karin DeMuro. Yoga classes are also offered at 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Free adult recreational pickleball has begun. Enjoy a great indoor activity and a chance to have fun with friends. The group meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays in the auditorium of the Mountain View campus of BVCS in Elizabethtown. Check the facebook group “Social Center Pickleball and Tennis” for schedule changes.

Do not miss a great opportunity to learn Spanish by immersion! ADK Speak Spanish meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Center. All ages are welcome in this fun group, practicing Spanish with songs, games and conversation.

Writers Group next meets on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. All who are interested in writing are welcome to attend. ■