‘Music Everywhere’ show for friends and family

File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

Children will love the sound of “Music Everywhere,” and everyone will love the sound of the Canal Street String Band on July 23 “On the Center Lawn!”

Dave Ruch and the Canal Street String Band will give a special children’s concert at 6 p.m. filled with interactive songs from several cultures, spontaneous singing and quirky instruments including banjo, bones, spoons, washboard, jaw harp, fiddle and more! This is time-tested fun from the days when children were responsible for entertaining themselves.

The children’s performance is followed by a lawn concert featuring the Canal Street String Band at 7 p.m.

With three voices, 55 strings and a pair of cow bones, the Canal Street String Band puts a brand-new shine on some seriously fun, old American music. They keep toes tapping with fiddle tunes, sea shanties, cowboy songs, canal ditties, mountain music, western swing and originals, too, with banjo, fiddle, twin mandolins, string bass, dobro, guitar, octave mandolin, assorted “pocket” instruments and three-part harmonies.

Ruch plays “everything that’s got strings” to entertain any crowd; Phil Banaszak is a deep-bass singer and a member of the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame; Jim Whitford is a master of the upright bass and member of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

“Three of the area’s best stringed-instrument players ... about as folksy fun as it gets,” according to the Artvoice of Buffalo.

Do not forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary. All performances are free!

Papa Duke’s BBQ will be on site 5:30-7:30 p.m. offering smoked goodies like ribs, brisket, chicken, pulled pork and mac and cheese.

Find the schedule and more information about performances at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.