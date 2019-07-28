‘On the Center Lawn’ presents ‘The Rainbow Garden’

File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

It is the last chance to enjoy live performances ‘On the Center Lawn’ – the final Tuesday of July will feature storytelling and salsa. Michael Caduto presents “The Rainbow Garden: Celebrating Cultural Diversity” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.

Popular author and master storyteller Caduto uses song, story and dance from several indigenous cultures to present a picture of humankind as a cultural garden — a rich, interesting and exciting variety of peoples. We are all native to some region of the world, and our roots reach out and mingle in the fertile soil of humanity.

Caduto’s most recent children’s book, “The Garden of Wisdom: Earth Tales from the Middle East,” received a Storytelling World Award. “Catch the Wind, Harness the Sun” received the national Teacher’s Choice Award, and his book “Earth Tales from Around the World” was awarded the Aesop Prize for literary and artistic excellence by the American Folklore Society.

“Masterful storytelling in a voice that soothes like a gentle breeze,” according to a Washington Village School teacher in Vermont.

A lawn concert featuring the Rick Davies Thugtet starts at 7 p.m. The Thugtet is an exciting and high-energy band specializing in Latin and funk music. The group pays homage to founder Rick Davies, who composed and arranged most of the music they perform. They play various selections from Davies’ three internationally-known CD recordings as well as a variety of cover songs.

Here is the Thugtet lineup: Herm Matlock on trumpet, Neil Wright on tenor sax, Mike Nystoriak on trombone, Bob Garrow on bass, Corey Marsico on guitar, Michael Lewandowski on drums and Lowell Wurster on congas.

Do not forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary. All performances are free!

Papa Duke’s BBQ will be on site 5:30-7:30 p.m. offering smoked goodies like ribs, brisket, chicken, pulled pork and mac and cheese.

Find the schedule and more information about performances at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.