‘On the Summer Lawn!’ performances are back

File photo Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.

The Elizabethtown Social Center is excited to bring back another season of live summer performances, “On the Center Lawn!”

This July, the center will offer a 45-minute children’s performance followed by a lawn concert for all ages. Performances will start at 6 p.m. Tuesdays beginning July 9.

Do not forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary. All performances are free!

What goes best with live, outdoor music in the summertime? Food! A local food truck will be on site – Papa Duke’s BBQ or Reber Valley Snack Shack.

On July 9, the always popular Seagle Music Colony presents “Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers,” and the soulful vocal trio Not My Sister perform afterward.

The Puppet People join us July 16 with “The Firebird.” The Adirondack Jazz Repertoire Ensemble will play after the puppet theater.

Dave Ruch joins us July 23 with “Music Everywhere!” a fun-filled musical journey for kids. Then Ruch is joined by his Canal Street String Band with some seriously fun old American music.

On July 30, Michael Caduto presents “A Rainbow Garden,” followed by the Rick Davies Thugtet’s high-energy Latin jazz and funk.

You can find the schedule and more information about performances on our website: elizabethtownsocialcenter.org.

This project is made possible, in part, with funds from: the Town of Elizabethtown with the support of Supervisor Noel Merrihew and the town council; the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts; and the Essex County Arts Council Cultural Assistance Program Grant supported by the Essex County Board of Supervisors.

The Social Center is very grateful for this support in bringing opportunities to enjoy performing arts to our community.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.