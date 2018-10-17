Treasures from the past

The way we were

Oct. 1, 1908 — One hundred and ten years ago, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the public market.

Oct. 2, 2005 — The tour boat Ethan Allen capsized on Lake George and twenty elderly tourists drowned.

Oct. 7, 1777 — The second battle of Saratoga was fought and Benedict Arnold lost his leg.

Oct. 13, 1963 — The Warren County Municipal Center dedication took place. The center was opened to the public for the first time.

Oct. 15, 1995 — At 7:50 a.m., a transformer exploded at the Warren County Garage next door to the Warrensburg Landfill and caused a great deal of damage. (Note – I lived across the street and I felt my kitchen floor strongly lurch beneath my feet.)

Oct. 17, 2006 — The number of people living in the United States reached 300 million.

A treasure appears from the distant past

Recently, I was reading the current issue of North Country Living Magazine, a fine magazine which is published four times a year by Denton Publications, the owners of this newspaper. In it was a captivating historical article by Kim Dedam about an Essex homeowner who found a worn leather record minute book from 1779 amid a stack of old books.

Dating from the time of the American Revolution, the book started on March 16, 1779 and obviously it was a continuation from a previous volume. The document recorded about six months of new Pennsylvania laws and discourse. It contained original minutes taken during Pennsylvania Assembly meetings in 1779 and no one has any idea how the book ended up in Essex County.

These entries were written just three years before Thomas Paine published his influential oration “Common Sense” which shifted Americans toward independence. I found all this very intriguing and it gave me pause in reminiscence of another great old book, although not nearly so old, which was discovered in Warrensburg.

A glimpse through the mist

This Warrensburgh book was found by Richard Potter, a hometown contractor, in the midst of rubble while he was in the process of excavating the old parsonage of the town’s Methodist church with his bulldozer. This decrepit building stood on what is now the north side parking lot of the circa 1903 present day Methodist church.

On Christmas day in 1784, just five years after the minutes of the Essex book were written, the Methodists were the first to form a church organization. The first pastor was Rev. Henry Ryan. A church was built in this town sometime around 1802. Before the church was built, a schoolhouse stood on the property.

This book, like a ghost from the distant past, languished in the Potter’s attic in Screven, Georgia for many years before I acquired it in 1990 as a gift from Lorraine Potter. Richard and Lorraine once owned the Warrensburg five and ten store.

Time takes its toil

The cover of the little book is made of wood and string binds it together. It is yellowed and somewhat crumbling with time, but it is actually in good shape considering its age. At the beginning of the book is a record of a church meeting on April 4, 1839 signed by Thomas Pattison, a judge of the county court of the county of Warren and notarized by George Woodward and Alvah Clement.

The faded ink and the judge’s 1800’s style pen and ink handwriting is not easy to decipher and details of the circumstances of just what went on at the meeting there are absent.

At that time, there were only two churches in town, the Methodist and the Presbyterian. It is difficult for us today to visualize just what town life was like in 1839. In that day, appropriations were made in town meetings for bounties on wolves, lynxes, wildcats and panthers killed within the town limits.

These bounties were offered as late as 1846 when town officials determined that the town was finally free of these beasts that grabbed their chickens in the dead of night and menaced their children.

The judge arrived early

The people in the book, now long returned to the dust from whence they came, were once live, vital, hard working people.

Warrensburgh did not become an official town until 1813 when it was set off from Thurman. It was named Warrensburgh at that time as it was previously called “The Bridge.” The first town meeting was held on April 3, 1813.

In the old days, with a sparse population, one man usually filled numerous jobs. Dr. Thomas Pattison, the judge of the county court mentioned above, came to the village of Thurman in 1805 and boarded with the family of Richardson Thurman. On February 4, 1810 he married Elizabeth Thurman, the daughter of that family.

They moved to a farm later owned by John and James McGann and Dr. Pattison practiced medicine in this area until about 1850 or 1855. The couple had four sons and two daughters of record, but it is possible that there could have been more children. His daughters, Mrs. Sarah Carpenter and Miss C.E. Pattison lived in Warrensburgh.

A long vibrant life in this bygone area, such as that of Dr. Pattison, can be put here into only a few sparse sentences but his life must have been filled with adventure as he labored over the years to tend the sick and dying in that wild frontier. All we really have left of him today is his faded signature in this old Methodist church book. The good man died February 6, 1867, just few years after the American Civil War.

Stories for another day

The book with the wooden cover mentioned many early Warrensburgh citizens, some related to citizens living here today, but those stories must wait here for another future column. The next home for the little book that has traveled so far in the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries, will be in the Warrensburgh Museum.

- Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-2210.