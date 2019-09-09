A lonely soul, far from home

× Expand File image

In this column, last week, I strived to bring the Chestertown Rural Cemetery’s most famous burial back, for just one more time, into the bright light of modern day. John Butler Yeats was a remarkable man and in his lonely grave, far from his native Ireland, he well deserves to be remembered by us today.

This gentleman was born in 1839 in County Down, Ireland, the son of a clergyman. John attended boarding schools and later Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, just as his father had done earlier, and planned to be a barrister (lawyer). After college he studied law and his studies can be only be described as desultory, aimless and leaping from one thing to another and never settling down to business. The sedate academic life, however, obviously planned for him by his well meaning father, was not the life that John was destined to follow.

In 1863 he married Miss Susan Pollexfen and they had four children, two sons and two daughters. Their son, William Butler Yeats was destined to be a world famous poet and dramatist who would win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1923.

John Butler Yeats could aptly be described as eccentric, a man of a whimsical temperament. He settled into the Bohemian life of a painter, an extremely talented man who produced remarkable oil paintings of his subjects which today can be seen in the prestigious museums of the world. His life was a hard one and most of his fame unfortunately came well after his lonely death.

LEAVING IRELAND FOREVER

John’s wife, Susan Yeats, died after a series of strokes in London in 1900 and John found himself alone in life. On Dec. 21, 1907, he sailed with his daughter, Lolly Corbett, from Liverpool to New York City. John loved it there. It was meant to be a short trip but he settled in and never went back home to his beloved Ireland again in his lifetime. Lolly returned home and died in 1940, destined to never again see her father in her lifetime.

Living in a boarding house on West 29th Street, he resided in a room upstairs and spent most of his time in the restaurant below. He adapted to the Bohemian lifestyle and held court there where he had many followers who came to party with him. He belonged to the “Ashcan School of painters.” John continued to “talk brilliantly” to his captivated followers and he began oil paintings and found no time to finish them and his money began to dwindle and soon came to an end.

It was in New York that John met his friend, poet and writer of note, Jeanne Robert Foster, from Chestertown. She was captivated by this grand old gentleman, with the great wit and “musical voice” who told wonderful stories of his beloved Ireland, far across the sea.

He eventually died penniless on Feb. 3, 1922, when he was a ripe old 83-years-of-age. In his final years his health had failed and Jeanne looked after him by his bedside. The funeral was held at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles in New York City. For the winter months his body rested in a vault in a Westchester Cemetery. His family did not have the funds needed to transport him home to Ireland. Jeanne offered a burial site next to her husband’s family plot in the Chestertown Rural Cemetery. John was buried there in July of 1922. In 1967 the Foster family wrote to the Irish Senate a request to send a ship to bring John’s body home but it was denied, saying that only a family member could make such a request.

At his death, his son, William wrote that his father had his hopes and ambitions to the last. Edmund Quinn made a death mask of John which today is in the collection of the Yeats’ Society in Sligo, Ireland.

Several of John’s artworks are still on display in the “Yeats Museum” at the National Gallery of Ireland, including his famous portrait of his young son, William Butler Yeats.

Today, 180 years after his birth in the green isle of Ireland, John Butler Yeats resides in his lonely grave in Chestertown, a forgotten man, but today, for one fleeting moment, we must remember him for the truly unusual man that he once was.