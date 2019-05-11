A loving and stylish cat available

This week’s featured pet is PARKER, a handsome cat who is both loving and loveable. Check out Parker’s classy, black-and-white tuxedo style.

Our staff found Parker in a crate at the front door of the shelter on a cold, March morning when they came to work. Parker is about 2 years old. He is very outgoing and loves attention and affection.

Parker has a regal look, but he’s also playful. Plus, he gets along well with other cats. At the shelter, we have introduced Parker to a dog, and he was curious and calm. We are confident that if you have an easy-going dog that Parker and the dog will quickly adapt to each other. If you are looking for a cat who will purrfectly fit into your household, Parker is the one.