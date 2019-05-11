A loving and stylish cat available

Photo provided
Parker
This week’s featured pet is PARKER, a handsome cat who is both loving and loveable. Check out Parker’s classy, black-and-white tuxedo style.
Our staff found Parker in a crate at the front door of the shelter on a cold, March morning when they came to work. Parker is about 2 years old. He is very outgoing and loves attention and affection.
Parker has a regal look, but he’s also playful. Plus, he gets along well with other cats. At the shelter, we have introduced Parker to a dog, and he was curious and calm. We are confident that if you have an easy-going dog that Parker and the dog will quickly adapt to each other. If you are looking for a cat who will purrfectly fit into your household, Parker is the one.
Photo provided
If you have your heart set on a kitten, we do have a litter of kittens — five tabbies and one black — that are just now cleared for adoption. The kittens were born in the shelter. They are socialized, people oriented and ready to go. Come and see these appealing furballs of playful energy.