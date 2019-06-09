A special cat who needs a special home

× Expand Photo provided

Every day we see wonderful people who come to the shelter to adopt, to volunteer, to drop off donations. Kettle, our featured pet this week, needs an extra special person to adopt her: a person with patience, a quiet household with no children but she does get along with other cats, and an understanding of the behavior of feral cats. We know it’s a lot to ask but Kettle is a special cat who has made tremendous progress in her social behavior.

Kettle came to the shelter about a year ago as a feral cat. As you can see from her photo, she is a very handsome cat. She is about 2 ½ years old. We don’t know if she was originally a pet cat who was abandoned or lost, or whether she was born in the wild.

Through her time at the shelter, and with the help of our staff and volunteers, Kettle has evolved from a terrified, hissing cat. She now looks forward to our giving her treats, talking to her and she loves to play with a string toy. Touching is still off limits. Her behavior breaks our hearts because she so wants to be petted but she can’t quite commit.

We know that with the right person, Kettle would learn to trust us humans even more. If you are that special person, please visit Kettle at the shelter. We will waive the adoption fee to give Kettle a second chance in a loving home.