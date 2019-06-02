Adopt a loving and energetic young dog

Photo provided Loki

LOKI, a brindle/boxer hound mix, is our featured pet this week. He’s a sweet, just-over-a-year-old, active boy who enjoys walking the shelter trails. Loki was surrendered by a gentleman who couldn’t give him the time and care he needed. He’s playful with other dogs and cats, but people are his true love.

Loki loves a good belly rub, the more the better, and adores all attention. He does need to work on his manners to contain his rambunctious enthusiasm, but he’s smart, learns quickly, wants to please and is very food oriented: a perfect combo for quick training.

At the shelter, he’s gaining knowledge every day. With time and patience, Loki will be the perfect dog for any household, an all-around family dog and a great hiking companion. Loki is ready to happily wiggle his way into your heart.

