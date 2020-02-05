Adopt-A-Pet

photo provided VT-020820-PETS-RCHS-Herbie HERBIE | Five-year-old neutered male catahoula mix red merle w/white.

PITTSFORD | The Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) would like to remind you that February is Adopt-a-Rescued-Rabbit month. Did you know that rabbits are the third most likely animals to find themselves looking for a new home? Rabbits make excellent companions. They can live eight to ten years and bond closely to their adopters. Quiet but inquisitive, rabbits can also be trained to use a litter box. To learn more about the rabbits at RCHS that are looking for new homes, call the shelter at 802-483-6700 or visit rchsvt.org.

HERBIE | Five-year-old neutered male catahoula mix red merle w/white.

Woof – Woof. Remember the movie Herbie Goes Bananas? Well, that is not me but I do like my name. Look at my beautiful blue eyes, they just draw you right in. I can be a little shy when we first meet but I am an absolute sweetheart. I have lived with another dog and did nicely with the companionship. I arrived on Jan. 13 from a busy shelter in Mississippi. My previous owner surrendered me because they could no longer care for me. Well, here I am in Vermont with cold temps and snow. Not sure if I like the weather but someone keeps telling summer is coming with warmer weather. If you have another dog in the home it will be important to do a meet and greet here at the shelter. I have no known history with cats or children.

CARMEL | Four-year-old spayed female domestic short hair brown tiger.

Oh, I’m sorry. I am just a bit of a shy lady. This all has been a bit overwhelming for me. I arrive to the shelter as an owner surrender at the beginning of November. I came from a house with many cats however that wasn’t the place for me. I would do best in a quiet house. I enjoy getting my back scratched and being the center of attention. If you think your house sounds like a good fit for me then I would love to meet you.

CHIPS | Adult American rabbit grey and white.

I have made leaps and bounds since I found myself at the Rutland Country Humane Society on Nov. 1. However, I would love to find my forever home. I am just so tired from hopping from place to place. I really just want a place to call my own. You should spring into action and come meet me or one of my many friends here at RCHS. I hope to hop right into your heart.

WALLE | Seven-year-old pit mix neutered male black and white.

I arrived at the shelter on Oct. 28 as a stray from Rutland. I really don’t care for treats but love, love, love to be as close to you as possible. I will just lean into you with head held high and smile. I really like to play with all sorts of dog toys but I do have to say that tennis balls and squeaky toys are my favorite. I think you will agree that I am one handsome boy. My friends here at the shelter say that I can pull and tug pretty hard when walking so maybe a harness would be beneficial. I do get very reactive when I see another dog. I know this may sound selfish but I would really like to be the only dog in the home so that I can have all the attention. I do not have any history with cats or children. ■