Adopt-A-Pet

PITTSFORD | Nothing feels more welcoming than coming in to a warm house after being out in the cold. Imagine how a stray animal feels when they come into the shelter at the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) after being cold, lost and hungry, sometimes for days or weeks. You can help provide that welcomed warmth by participating in the RCHS Winter Warmth Fundraiser. To learn more about how you can help the animals and win cash prizes, please visit our website at rchsvt.org or call RCHS at 802-483-9171.

HARLEY | Five-year-old spayed female pit mix brown/white.

Photo provided VT-021520-PETS-RCHS-Harley Harley

Ok, you see just another Pit Mix but please give me a chance. I am a very sweet girl that has been moved from one place to another in the last few weeks. I arrived at the shelter on Jan. 3 because my owner had me for only a few days and decided I was not a good match for the home. My friends here at the shelter can only tell you what they have seen of my personality during my stay here. I walk nicely on a leash and enjoy hanging out with people. I love to play with dog toys of course so stock up! I have no known history with dogs, cats or children so a meet and greet at the shelter will be necessary for dogs and children. If you have a cat in the home you will have let me meet them slowly to make sure it is safe for both of us.

MANGO | Three-year-old neutered male domestic long hair buff.

Photo provided VT-021520-PETS-RCHS-Mango Mango

Mango is my name and being lovable is my game. People tell me I am one Magnificent, Mellow, Yellow, Fellow. I am a sweet lovable lad looking for a lap to snuggle on. My favorite toy is really anything that I can chase. For the most part I am an independent lad and can entertain myself throughout the day. I arrived at the shelter on Nov. 19 because my owner could no longer care for me. Please stop by and introduce yourself to me. I’m sweeter than any Mango you could pick from a tree.

NEKO | Two-year-old neutered male shiba Inu tan.

Photo provided VT-021520-PETS-RCHS-Neko Neko

I just don’t know where to begin. First I would have to say if you are not familiar with the Shiba Inu breed I would suggest doing some research on the breed. My previous owner surrendered me to the shelter on January 1st because of housing issues. Who wouldn’t want to fall in love this face? I am the perfect size but I do have a bit of an attitude. I have lived with cats and sometimes can play a little rough so you will want to work with me on that behavior. I have also lived with at dog but really prefer to be the only dog in the home. I can get a little snappy when another dog comes in my area. I love to play toys and I know how to sit, come and give paw. For the most part I am crate trained but I have a mind of my own and if I don’t want to be in it I will bark, bark and bark. Well to be honest I bark a lot so apartment living might not be the best for me. I do have some food allergies so my new family will want to make sure I see the vet to get on the right food. I also like to chew my harnesses off so when we are finished with our walks you will want to remember to take it off. I have no known history with children so a meet a greet will be important.

MILEY | Five-year-old neutered male domestic short hair black and white.

Photo provided VT-021520-PETS-RCHS-Miley Miley

Don’t worry you didn’t wake me. I was just looking out the window thinking about my new forever home. Hi, I am Miley. I arrived to the shelter at the end of December. My owner was no longer able to take care of me. However, I am looking forward to my new forever home. I am a very chill cat. I usually spend my days in my window seat or curled up in a blanket. I love getting scratched on my back. It is one of my favorite things. I would love to get the chance to meet you. Please stop by the Rutland County Humane Society. ■

— Amelia Stamp, Events & Community Outreach Coordinator, Rutland County Humane Society | 802-483-6700 | www.rchsvt.org | Help Keep the Animals Warm with the RCHS Winter Warmth Fundraiser.