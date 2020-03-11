Adopt-A-Pet

PITTSFORD | Losing a pet is a very emotional thing. It’s really important that all animals have identification so they can be returned to their owners. An I.D. tag on your pet’s collar is the easiest method.

The tag should include your name, address, telephone number and the pet’s name. If there’s extra space, the phone number of the veterinarian is also a good idea. If you move, make sure you get a new tag for your animal with your new contact information. Pets can also be microchipped. Many humane societies and veterinarians have a scanner which identifies if an animal has a microchip. If there’s a microchip, a telephone call is made to identify the owner. Either way, please take a moment and check that your favorite pet has identification so you can get him back safe and sound in a hurry.

If you have any questions, please call the Rutland County Humane Society at 802-483-6700.

WALLE | Seven-year-old pit mix neutered male black and white.

Photo provided VT-030720-PETS-RCHS-Walle Walle

I arrived at the shelter on Oct. 28 as a stray from Rutland. I really don’t care for treats but love, love, love to be as close to you as possible. I will just lean into you with head held high and smile. I really like to play with all sorts of dog toys but I do have to say that tennis balls and squeaky toys are my favorite. I think you will agree that I am one handsome boy. My friends here at the shelter say that I can pull and tug pretty hard when walking so maybe a harness would be beneficial. I do get very reactive when I see another dog. I know this may sound selfish but I would really like to be the only dog in the home so that I can have all the attention. I do not have any history with cats or children.

CHLOE | Seven-year-old spayed female domestic short hair black.

Photo provided VT-030720-PETS-RCHS-Chloe Chloe

I am a beautiful sleek black lady with gorgeous gold eyes and yes, I do have a lot of stories to tell. I really would like to start the New Year with my forever family. I would love to snuggle on your lap while you give me a nice brushing. When it is time for a little taste of wet food, I will surely let you know, so listen closely. I arrived at the shelter in July 2019 from a busy shelter in West Virginia. I like it here in the Green mountain state and am so glad to be here. Things seem to be a calmer pace up here in the North and I enjoy that feeling. I was in a home previously in the South and I really enjoyed it and can’t wait to get settled into my forever home here in Vermont.

BAILEY | Adult guinea pig brown and white.

Photo provided VT-030720-PETS-RCHS-Bailey Bailey

I am a pretty shy at first when you meet me. However, I have a lot of love to give. I spend my days just hanging out around the shelter. My favorite snack of choice is Hay. I will follow the hay around until I get my chance to eat it. I would do best in a calm household since I am so shy. However, with proper socialization I could warm up to the right person. I enjoying having all my hard toys to chew on and would love to be given treats! If you are interested in getting a Guinea Pig for your household come and meet me.

SAM | Ten-year-old neutered male himalayan chocolate.

Photo provided VT-030720-PETS-RCHS-Sam Sam

Sorry I am here, I promise. Just sometimes I get scared and hide under things. I am Sam. Sam I am. I arrived to the shelter at the beginning of February as an owner surrender. I just did not get along with the other cat in the household. Which means I would do best in a house where I am the only animals in it. I need a pretty stress-free environment because I get chronic UTI from stress. I am currently on food to help me with that. If you have a stress-free house for me, I would love to meet you. After I warm up to you I am a very lovable guy to be around. ■

— Amelia Stamp, Events & Community Outreach Coordinator, Rutland County Humane Society | www.rchsvt.org | 802-483-9171 ext. 208