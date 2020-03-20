Adopt-A-Pet

PITTSFORD | Don’t forget to license your dog. It’s that time of year again so the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) would like to remind you to license your dog by April 1. You’ll need to have them up-to-date on their rabies shot so please check with your veterinarian and make an appointment, if necessary. Did you know that Vermont state law requires all cats to have their rabies shots, too? If you’re not sure, please check with your vet to make sure your dog and cat are up to date on their shots.

ALLAY | Ten-year-old spayed female husky mix grey/white.

Just call me the golden girl. They say when you become a senior the golden years take over. Are you are looking for a sweet old gal who wants nothing better than to spend her golden years in a loving home with someone who will spend lots of time with her and care for her every need? Well, look no further.

BELLA | Two-year-old spayed female domestic short hair tabby and white.

I am just the prettiest little girl there ever was. I’m not sure if you can tell but I am pretty confidence. I do not feel like I need to go out of my way to show off. My personality speaks for itself.

SAVANNAH | Two-year-old spayed female pitbull mix tan/brindle with white.

Finally, I made it to the adoption floor. It has been a long stretch. I arrived on Jan. 8 because my owner moved and I could not go with them. I am a shy girl and it took a while to get adjusted to the routine here at the shelter. Then I came down with the cold and was on meds and then I went into heat. After my surgery I had a relapse and had to undergo surgery again. My goodness enough, all I want is to find my forever home. Don’t get me wrong everyone here has taken great care of me. I am looking for a nice family that I can snuggle with on these cold nights.

ROVER | Three-year-old neutered male pitbull tan and white.

The best way to describe me is, I am a gently giant. I just love being with people. I know how to sit and take treats nicely. I love to play with tennis balls and squeaky toys and if you have the time a good tug of war is nice for a few minutes. I arrived at the shelter on Dec. 10 with my friend Ryder as strays and I was adopted on Jan. 4 then returned on February 11 because it was not working out. Living with another dog after a meet greet should be no problem. I have no known history with cats or children. ■

