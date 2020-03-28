Adopt-A-Pet

PITTSFORD | In light of the recent and ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) will implement new procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers, adopters, supporters and the public. Beginning immediately new policies are in place.

Appointments will need to be made to adopt or visit an animal or to surrender an owned animal. Please call if you are bringing in a stray animal.

We are currently not accepting donations of items to the shelter. We have been, and will continue to, use the appropriate cleaning guidelines so our staff can safely care for the animals at RCHS and themselves. Please call us at 802-483-6700 or e-mail at rchs@rchsvt.org with any questions.

We appreciate your support and understanding during this time as we do what is best for everyone in our community.

PASCAL | Eleven-month-old neutered male terrier mix tan.

Photo provided VT-032820-PETS-RCHS-Pascal Pascal

I am an active young little guy. Kind of like the Energizing Bunny, I just keep going and going. I love to play with all sorts of dog toys and long walks are great. Oh, I can jump from the floor and into your arms before you know what is happening. I am such a silly guy. I am looking for a family that is active and will tire me out so that I will be behave better in the home. I am still a puppy in many ways so I will need to be crated at nights and when I am left alone until we have things under control.

AZREAL | Three-year-old neutered male domestic short hair gray.

Photo provided VT-032820-PETS-RCHS-Azreal Azreal

I’ll help make your grey days brighter. My name is Azrael, and I’m a handsome grey boy looking for my forever home. I’m a mellow man, who will liven up for some affection. I arrived in February from West Virginia. I enjoy spending my days looking out the windows.

MAGGIE | Three and Half-year-old spayed female terrier mix black.

Photo provided VT-032820-PETS-RCHS-Maggie Maggie

Look at this face. I am the sweetest little lady around with the best personality. I love all sorts of toys and squeaky ones being my favorite. I do have to admit that I was a little spoiled in my previous home. I was allowed to sleep on the sofa and of course snuggle in bed with them. I hope I will be a good fit in your home. I do walk nicely on a leash so when you are ready, let’s go.

MIMI | One-year-old spayed female domestic short hair calico.

Photo provided VT-032820-PETS-RCHS-Mimi Mimi

Oh, hey... You didn’t wake me; I was just taking a cat nap. My name is Mimi, I arrived here at the beginning of February from West Virginia. I’m looking for my forever-lap to curl up into. I spend most of my day curled up in my favorite cat bed. If you’re looking for a sweet southern lady to cuddle up with and time to listen to a story—I’m your gal. ■

— Amelia Stamp, Events & Community Outreach Coordinator, Rutland County Humane Society | www.rchsvt.org | 802-483-9171 ext. 208