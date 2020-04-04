Adopt-A-Pet

PITTSFORD | During these unsettling times, please remember the homeless animals at the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS). Many people ask how they can help so here are a few ideas. Fostering is a great way to socialize pets and it allows them the opportunity to be loved and spoiled in a family environment. Studies show pets can lower your blood pressure and stress levels, which is good for all of us.

If you are interested in learning more about fostering a pet during these times, please contact Sue at sue@rchsvt.org or 802.483.6700 ext. 204.

PRIMETIME | Nine-month-old spayed female pit mix brindle.

Photo provided VT-040420-PETS-RCHS-Prime-Time Primetime

I have a bubbly personality with a ton of energy. I arrived on Jan. 30 as a stray and after a brief stay I am ready to go home. I am still only a puppy and need someone to teach me what is ok and what is not ok when it comes to manners and setting boundaries. I love people and playing together. At the end of a busy day a nice snuggle on the sofa would be perfect! Leash walking like everything else is a work in progress.

KAYLA | Eight-year-old spayed female siamese torti point six pounds.

Photo provided File* VT-040420-PETS-RCHS-Kayla Kayla

Got Mice? I am an older lady looking for work. I have tried living in a home but it was just not for me. I can get a little testy when it comes to handling and I am short tempered. As you can see I am a beautiful lady but looks can be deceiving. If you have a farm, stable, warehouse, factory, greenhouse, nursery, winery, distillery, junkyard, storage facility, repair shop, retail store and more and you have a problem with rodents, I am the one for you. Wages expected are room, board, water and food. To learn more about our Working Cat Program please call the RCHS Adoption Center at 802.483.6700 or visit www.rchsvt.org.

RIZZA | Eight-year-old neutered male domestic short hair black and white.

Photo provided VT-040420-PETS-RCHS-Rizza Rizza

Hello down there. Oh, sorry didn’t mean to scare you. I am Rizza. I arrived at the shelter at the end of January as an owner surrender. My owners were no longer able to take care of me. However, I am hopeful that I will find my forever soon. I am a very low-key cat. I enjoy spending my time at the highest point in the room. It may take me some time to warm up to you but when I do I have so much love to give. I would love for you to stop by and meet me at RCHS.

ROVER | Three-year-old neutered male pitbull tan & white.

Photo provided VT-040420-PETS-RCHS-Rover Rover

The best way to describe me is, I am a gentle giant. I just love being with people. I know how to sit and take treats nicely. I love to play with tennis balls and squeaky toys and if you have the time a good tug of war is nice for a few minutes. I arrived at the shelter on December 10 with my friend Ryder as strays and I was adopted on Jan. 4 then returned on Feb. 11 because it was not working out. Living with another dog after a meet greet should be no problem. I have no known history with cats or children. ■

— Amelia Stamp, Events & Community Outreach Coordinator, Rutland County Humane Society | www.rchsvt.org | 802-483-9171 ext. 208