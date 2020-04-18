Adopt-A-Pet

PITTSFORD | Losing a pet is a very emotional thing. It’s really important that all animals have identification so they can be returned to their owners. An ID tag on your pet’s collar is the easiest method. The tag should include your name, address, telephone number and the pet’s name. If there’s extra space, the phone number of the veterinarian is also a good idea.

If you move, make sure you get a new tag for your animal with your new contact information. Pets can also be microchipped. Many humane societies and veterinarians have a scanner which identifies if an animal has a microchip. If there’s a microchip, a phone call is made to identify the owner. Either way, please take a moment and check that your favorite pet has identification so you can get him back safe and sound in a hurry. If you have any questions, please call the Rutland County Humane Society at 802-483-6700.

ROVER | Three-year-old neutered male pitbull tan and white

Photo provided VT-041820-PETS-RCHS-Rover_WEB Rover

The best way to describe me is, I am a gentle giant. I just love being with people. I know how to sit and take treats nicely. I love to play with tennis balls and squeaky toys and if you have the time a good tug of war is nice for a few minutes. I arrived at the shelter on Dec. 10 with my friend Ryder as strays and I was adopted on Jan. 4 then returned on Feb. 11 because it was not working out. Living with another dog after a meet greet should be no problem. I have no known history with cats or children.

ABEL | One-year-old neutered male domestic short hair black

Photo provided VT-041820-PETS-RCHS-abel__WEB Abel

Did I sneak up on you? I do tend to walk up to people when they are giving attention to another cat. I arrived to the shelter at the end of February. I came in from West Virginia. I am a pretty playful guy. I enjoy playing with my purple toy.

KAYLA | Eight-year-old spayed female siamese torti point

Photo provided VT-041820-PETS-RCHS-Kayla_WEB Kayla

Got Mice? I am an older lady looking for work. I have tried living in a home but it was just not for me. I can get a little testy when it comes to handling and I am short tempered. As you can see I am a beautiful lady but looks can be deceiving. If you have a farm, stable, warehouse, factory, greenhouse, nursery, winery, distillery, junkyard, storage facility, repair shop, retail store and more and you have a problem with rodents, I am the one for you. Wages expected are room, board, water and food.

ALLAY | 10-year-old spayed female husky mix grey and white

Photo provided VT-041820-PETS-RCHS-Allay_WEB Allay

Just call me the golden girl. They say when you become a senior the golden years take over. Are you are looking for a sweet old gal who wants nothing better than to spend her golden years in a loving home with someone who will spend lots of time with her and care for her every need? Well, look no further.

To learn more about our Working Cat Program please call the RCHS Adoption Center at 802-483-6700 or visit www.rchsvt.org. ■

— Amelia Stamp, Events & Community Outreach Coordinator, Rutland County Humane Society | 765 Stevens Rd., Pittsford, Vermont | www.rchsvt.org