Adopt-A-Pet

PITTSFORD | We currently have 99 animals in foster care. That’s amazing. At the shelter on Stevens Road in Pittsford, we only have 24 animals. What an amazing feeling. We do have room for stray animals, but please call ahead. We also have room for owner surrenders, especially as a result of COVID 19.

We are here seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Adoption Center is closed for adoptions. With so many animals in foster care, we have none up for adoption at this time. We will communicate with you when the Adoption Center is open again.

We are accepting donations of towels, blankets, sheets, comforters and items for the animals. Please leave them in the donation bin outside the front door of the Adoption Center. Knowing our community is there for us, during these challenging times, and always, means a lot to us.

We couldn’t do what we do without you.

BROOKLYN | Six-year-old spayed female pit mix brindle.

Photo provided VT-042520-PETS-RCHS-Brooklyn Brooklyn

Aged to Perfection, that would be me. I am a beautiful lady that just wants lots of love, a warm bed, food and someone to snuggle with. I love to go on nice slow walks and enjoy the fresh air and scenery. You might think of me as a retired pooch but not yet, things just kind of slow down as you get older but then I am only 6 years old. I know that I am a big girl but watch out because I think I am a lap dog. I just can’t get close enough.

AZRAEL | Three-year-old neutered male domestic short hair gray.

Photo provided VT-042520-PETS-RCHS-Azreal Azreal

I’ll help make your grey days brighter. My name is Azrael, and I’m a handsome grey boy looking for my forever home. I’m a mellow man, who will liven up for some affection. I arrived in February from West Virginia. I enjoy spending my days looking out the windows. There is so many exciting things to see out there. Especially now that the birds are starting to come back out. I’m hoping you have a nice place for me to nap, and plenty of love to share. If I could get my bed by the window that would be even better. I’ve got more than enough love to give, and am hoping to see you soon.

WHISKERS | Five-year-old spayed female domestic short hair dilute tortie.

Photo provided VT-042520-PETS-RCHS-Whiskers Whiskers

Good morning or afternoon. I’m honestly not too sure. I spent most of the day asleep. I am Whiskers. I arrived to the shelter the end of December. My owner was no longer able to take care of me. However, I do not let that keep me down. I have a lot of hope in finding my forever home. I spend most of my day laying on my bed. I am a very calm cat. I will make any place in the house that is warm my place to take a nap. I would probably do best in a relaxed household. I would love the chance to get to show you how great I am. Come to RCHS to meet me and all my friends.

WALLE | Seven-year-old pit mix neutered male black and white.

Photo provided VT-042520-PETS-RCHS-Walle Walle

I arrived at the shelter on October 28 as a stray from Rutland. I really don’t care for treats but love, love, love to be as close to you as possible. I will just lean into you with head held high and smile. I really like to play with all sorts of dog toys but I do have to say that tennis balls and squeaky toys are my favorite. I think you will agree that I am one handsome boy. Wouldn’t you say it is time for me to find my forever home? ■

— Amelia Stamp, Events & Community Outreach Coordinator, Rutland County Humane Society | www.rchsvt.org | 802-483-9171 ext. 208