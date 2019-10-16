ALL “AB-HOARD”

File photo

I have chided a friend for being a hoarder based on his multitude of boats, bikes, tractors, tools, etc.that he has accumulated. This might have been inherited from his father who left behind buckets of nails rusted into a solid mass, remnants of old tools, scraps of wood, etc. when he passed away.

I was so glad that I did not have such a disorder.

Then, my youngest daughter came to visit. “Mom,” I heard from the bathroom, “for someone with such thin hair, you have more hair products than anyone I know!”

First of all, I did not need a reminder of my thinning tresses and, secondly, I personally believed I had “just enough” of this stuff.

A good deal of the products were purchased to correct the “thin hair syndrome,” I guess, as I continuously tried to work magic with a blow dryer and a curling iron, I should acknowledge they were not working. I found five bottles of shampoo, including two blue ones to give those sparse strands a nice silver tinge.

There were four tubes of gel (which are supposed to add volume to hair) as well as three cans of mousse... two for “body” and one for “silver.” Why did I keep these items? Well, it is not because I am a hoarder. So, to prove my point, it was time for an inventory. She accompanied me throughout the house as I attempted to prove my point.

I decided to check a few other areas and, lo and behold, my clothes closet seemed to have exploded on itself. How did this happen? It had several bins of clothing that have not fit me in quite a while (but, of course, they may someday...) They had been out style for more years than they had ever fit me and, if I were to lose weight again, I could buy smaller clothes and would most likely want to. Then again, “everything old is new again” and styles do come back…

Next, I felt the need to travel to the closet in the kitchen. It held at least five aerosol cans of various contents, three spray bottles of furniture polish as well as a container of furniture wipes. I almost always wipe down dusty areas with a cloth dampened with water and I have yet to deplete a single container of polish in the ten years we have lived in this house.

A glance in my pantry revealed at least 15 pie pans in various sizes and materials. Additionally, there were pans that could produce four different sizes of cupcakes, six or seven variously shaped cake pans, sheet cake pans of multiple sizes, angel food pan, bundt cake pans, etc. I used to make and sell cakes for special occasions but have not done so in at least twenty years. But, one never knows when that need might arise.

My final destination was down the hall to my sewing room. Let’s talk scissors. I have two small pairs of shears, two pairs of pinking shears, one heavy-duty pair and at least seven “conventional” pairs. This room also holds enough fabric to cover the city of Plattsburgh, some outlying areas and enough thread to hold it all together. I could live to be a centurion and still would never get to use even half of the material nor utilize sewing patterns I have accumulated, including approximately 40 purse patterns.

Looking through other areas of my home brought the realization that I am apparently a “closet hoarder” due to the diminutive size of my “stuff” but a hoarder, nonetheless. So, dear friend I promise to TRY to quit harassing you about your inherited “affliction,” as I apparently have jumped “AB-HOARD!”

Anyone wishing to visit is welcome to come over for a piece of pie or cake, or perhaps I could make you a purse? First, please let me go do something with my hair...