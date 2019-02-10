An icy blast from the past

READER INPUT

I wrote about Stark’s Gold Mine last week. Lyman Stark announced to the world that he not only found pure gold nuggets in his mine, but later, he said he discovered silver, lead, iron and diamonds in abundance there.

For many years, I have been trying to find out more information about this unusual man, and I have had little luck. I have been hoping that a reader of this column might donate a little more information and tell me where he is interred.

In the mail, I received an unsigned note stating that Lyman Stark had two sons, William and Edward Stark. William was born in 1872 and died in 1897 of typhoid pneumonia when he was only 25 years old. The family was some time referred to as “Starks.”

My son, Maclane Hadden, read the article and said that when he was a child, he could remember the abandoned shack at the foot of the mountain where Stark was said to have once camped out, and he could remember once being inside of it shortly before it was torn down by town workmen.

I can’t help but wonder if Lyman actually lies today under a proper gravestone somewhere or possibly under a boulder which might have dropped upon him in his beloved gold mine where he could have became trapped and his ghost might still possibly reside there on its journey through eternity.

GHOSTLY GRAVESTONES

I especially like gravestones that tell the story of the souls buried beneath them.

In Fort Edward, in the old Union Cemetery, there is such a stone ­­­— actually a double monument.

The anguished inscription reads “Sacred memento Mary Ann and Maria Gandal. The former died June 16, 1828 in her bed at night without a moments warning: aged 23 years. The latter died Sept. 24, 1828 in a fit of fever and ague without an hours warning: aged 21 years.”

“Ague” is a fine old English word meaning intermittent, malarial fever marked by fits of shivering, burning and sweating. In the old days, these deaths might have been attributed to witchcraft.

WEATHER GONE MAD

On Feb. 13, 1913, a cold snap struck here suddenly on a Monday morning after a prolonged season of comparatively warm weather. That caused the old town to shiver and produce an alarming earthquake.

The disturbance lasted only a few seconds, but it was quite severe. In Third Street, called “the big turn,” a crack opened about an inch wide and several hundred feet long in the ground and the crack extended a far distance through the Warrensburgh Cemetery.

The next morning, between two and three o’clock, there were three more shocks, two of which made many houses in the town rock and shake people out of their beds.

Some townspeople are said to have felt that the world was coming to an end which had been predicted for some time by local preachers.

COLD, COLD DAYS

On Dec. 30, 1917, it was 58 degrees below zero in Warrensburgh and on the morning of Jan. 3, 1918, the thermometer at T.J. Smith & Son’s gristmill registered 40 degrees below. Thurman Station reported 69 below, but no one believed it. Lake Pleasant reported 60 below zero. Coal was very scarce. ■

