Animal caretaker wanted

Photo provided Lincoln

Lincoln has all the best qualities of a comedian and is sure to keep you entertained.

Lincoln is already home-tested! He has been enjoying his time in a loving foster home over the past few weeks. Lincoln settled into the home life like a pro; he uses his litter box, loves to follow his foster mom around the house and occasionally does “Risky Business”-style slides on the living room rug.

How is it possible that such a purr-fect cat is still not adopted, you might ask? Well, Lincoln is a “special-needs” kitty; Lincoln has a heart murmur. This means he can’t have any undue strain on his heart and will need to be an indoor-only cat.

Lincoln doesn’t mind being confined to the indoors, in fact he thinks that the indoor life is pretty great! He races around his foster home in his own private feline Olympic training sessions. Lincoln doesn’t let his heart murmur stop him from loving people with his whole heart. We hope you won’t let it stop you from giving him a loving home.

We are still looking for a full-time animal care person at the shelter. We’re looking for a compassionate, committed, animal-lover to join our amazing team! Weekends are a must.

Visit our website for the full job description and application. For more information on Lincoln or the adoption process, contact the shelter at info@ncspca.org or 518-873-5000.