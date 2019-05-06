Ask Jan Ganders

File photo Jan Gosselin

Ann Landers was a pen name created by Chicago Sun-Times advice columnist Ruth Crowley in 1943 and taken over by Esther Lederer in 1955. Upon Esther’s retirement, two of her employees continued the column under the title of “Annie’s Mailbox.”

They have since discontinued their involvement in the column and a third version of the column is being published under the title of “Dear Annie” by Annie Lane.

If I had realized there was going to be a vacancy in the advice-giving field, I would have been more than happy to apply for it. Making reference to the “Gosling” inference in my last name, I would been more than content to publish an advice column under the pen name of “Jan Ganders.”

I am infamously known by family and friends by my constant revelations preceded by, “If I were you, what I would do.” In all actuality this statement has led to a few strained family relationships and a short list of “former” friends.

Believe it or not, I am a firm believer in the concept that, unless someone asks for advice, they don’t particularly want any. However, I often feel morally obligated to enlighten people on the “correct” manner in which certain situations should be handled.

If this sounds a bit self-righteous to you, you are so very correct. The following are samples of advice that I would have been more than willing to share, had anyone cared to ask me:

Dear Jan: My husband seems to be drinking more than usual in the evening. What can I do to change this habit?

May I suggest a bit of Miralax. It dissolves completely in any liquid so a few doses in his Manhattan will convince him that alcohol is causing severe intestinal malfunction and he will very likely switch to something non-alcoholic.

Dear Jan: My teenager keeps sneaking in after his/her midnight curfew. How can I monitor them without having to stay up myself?

If I were you, what I would do is set the alarm on your phone to 12:05 a.m. He/she will make sure to be home to shut the alarm off upon their timely arrival. There is no way that your “child” wants to encounter your bedhead/Medusa hair come storming down the hallway.

Dear Jan: Telemarketers won’t stop calling me, stating that they are with the IRS, my bank or other such institutions, and if I don’t send money immediately, I am going to be arrested.

No worries with Jan’s help at hand. An air horn kept by the phone is the best response. This has definitely deterred repetitive callers at my home.

Dear Jan: My husband wants to give me a fur coat for my 55th birthday. How can he be oblivious of my menopausal status? I haven’t been cold in months!

You need to remind him of what a woman of your age really needs. Thank him for the thought, but advise him that you would rather have a full-body ice pack to compensate for constant hot flashes. Additionally, a great birthday gift could consist of gift certificates for dinner out, hiring a housekeeper or a girls’ weekend away.

JAN GANDER’S LIFESAVING TIPS

Button falls off your shirt: Two-sided tape, safety pin or, in the absence of these items, Gorilla Glue can solve this problem. If you have resorted to the glue, you must plan on wearing the garment for a while.

House needs cleaning: Check Yellow Pages for domestic help, or for a less expensive solution, make an arrangement with your spouse/partner. If he/she will do you the favor of vacuuming, you can probably discuss reciprocating “rewards.”

Out with friends for dinner and discover your cellphone battery has died: What a wonderful opportunity. Put it away and carry on conversation with those around you at the table. You might just find out that someone has a baby on the way, another has just been given a nice promotion and a third repeatedly comments what a lovely dinner it turned out to be.

So newspaper publishers, please keep me in mind when the current writer “Annie Lane” decides to discontinue her assignment. After all, not to tell you what to do, but if I were you, I would hire me!