Aurora: black as night with a shining personality

Photo provided Aurora Aurora

Aurora is a friendly two-year-old black female cat. Aurora and her family were removed from a heartbreaking animal hoarding situation where they were malnourished. All of these pretty little house panthers have flourished at the shelter and become sweet and social adults.

All the others in her litter have been adopted, but poor little Aurora is still here and we’re not sure why. She is very sweet, with a regularly calm disposition. She can be a very mellow girl, but she also loves playtime while being engaged with catnip toys or a laser pointer. She enjoys treats and pets, though she’s not fond of being held. She gets along with everyone and other cats, but we’re unsure about her feelings on dogs. If you may be in need of a tiny jungle cat in your home, please come down to meet Aurora, we think she’d be the purr-fect fit.

Bryeanna Villani

Happy 2020: We at the North Country SPCA hope you had a wonderful holiday season and are looking forward to a bright new year full of possibilities. If you’re looking for a way to give back more this year, how about joining our wonderful volunteer team? We have many different tasks and times available, and it’s a great way to get the whole family involved. Plus, who couldn’t benefit from spending more time with adorable animals? Please visit our website or stop in to grab an application. ■