Beat the winter blues with music | Elizabethtown Social Center

Elizabethtown Social Center

Making music is a joyful way to pass the cold winter months. We have two opportunities for you to express yourself by creating sound this winter.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale will start rehearsals for its spring session on Tuesday, Jan. 29. The group rehearses every Tuesday at 7 p.m. New members are welcome; there are no auditions but there is a weekly commitment expected in preparation for two spring concerts. Dues are $15 for the session.

This session, the chorale will rehearse a great program of songs by Broadway composer Richard Rodgers. Concerts will be on April 26 and 28.

Another great opportunity to create music, whether you are new to playing an instrument or a practiced musician, is the new ukulele society. Casual ukulele players from around the North Country are getting together to develop their skills and enjoy creating sound in a group. They meet Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Come join the fun of making music in this beginner ukulele workshop/practice group. All skill levels are welcome. The group plans to help each other with pointers and introductory exercises. Contact Linda for more information at 518-546-7365.

Not interested in creating music but still love to enjoy it? Do not miss our opportunities to take in live music here at the Center and on our spring trip.

Enjoy the four-part sound of barbershop at the next concert in our coffeehouse series: Discover North Country a Capella. The Champlain Valley Chorus of the Sweet Adelines present a special Valentine program on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. Other concert dates are March 10 and April 7.

Take in the sound of a professional Broadway orchestra and cast without having to travel to the city on our day trip to Proctors Theater to see the Broadway tour of “Book of Mormon.” The Sunday, May 19 trip includes transportation, show and dinner.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.