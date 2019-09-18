Become bewitched with beautiful Samantha!

× Expand Photo provided Samantha

Say hello to Samantha, an absolutely gorgeous, mostly black long-haired cat. Samantha has big, light green eyes and a white spot on her chest. Most importantly, this big fluffball is an absolute sweetheart with a great personality.

Samantha came to the shelter after her owner died. Poor Samantha was heartbroken and dealt with her grief by hiding under her owner’s bed all the time. She became unable to cope with the other pets in the household and expressed her displeasure by peeing in places outside of her litterbox. Samantha has been much happier in her new environment and has quickly gone back to using her litterbox and sleeping in her cushy plush cat bed, though sometimes we find her playing hide and seek by hiding under her bed. As soon as her door is opened though, she peeks out to see if food, treats or attention is coming her way. She says if possible, she’ll take all three! However, Sam says she wants to be the queen Sheba of her new home and the only cat, please. We’re not sure how she would deal with dogs, but she would probably not be ok with an outgoing dog who is really interested in her or very playful. We think she’d feel the same way about children.

Samantha is a bit of an older girl at nine years old, but you wouldn’t know it. While she’s not a big fan of playing with toys, she acts like a youthful cat and will roll all over in the enjoyment of being pet. This girl is a lover who craves your attention. She’s a bit shy when you first meet her but with treats and a little time and lots of pets, Samantha will be ready to receive all of your love. Once comfortable with you, Samantha will allow you to pick her up and lug her around or cuddle her like the overstuffed teddy bear she basically is. This kitty also likes to get a little loopy with the catnip. Once the high hits, she is even more about the petting and attention and will roll, flop and rub her chin all over in her ecstasy. If your face is in her reach be ready to receive Sam’s love, because she will be chin marking you as her friend over and over. Be aware, she can get so into it that the other day she put her face right in my mouth, which seemed to surprise her almost as much as me!

If you’re looking for a new queen kitty for your household, please come down and meet our darling Samantha. She’s not the purrfect fit for everyone, but those who are worthy of her love will receive it in spades.

The sixth annual Mutt Strut is coming up next week! The 5K fun run/walk will take place on Sept. 22 at the Olympic Speed Skating Oval in Lake Placid. Walkers, runners and dogs of all ages are welcome to join us! Come and strut your mutt around beautiful Mirror Lake at this great event that benefits both the North Country SPCA and the Tri-Lakes Humane Society! Don’t have a mutt of your own? We’ll have adorable, adoptable dogs there to meet and perhaps you’ll find your new best friend. Please see our event page on Facebook or call the shelter at 518-873-5000 to pre-register for $20 and save $5, or $25 day of event. Each registration comes with a free event t-shirt while supplies last.