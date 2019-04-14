Billiards winners announced

× Expand Photo provided The winners of the Elizabethtown Social Center Pool Tournament of Champions include Cameron Drake in first, Jonathan Howard in second and Ryan Cave in third.

Congratulations to Cameron Drake, 2019 Social Center pool champion!

The winners of all of our Friday night pool tournaments this winter squared off April 5 to earn the top billiards title of the year in our Pool Tournament of Champions.

Jonathan Howard came in second place, and Ryan Cave took third. Other competing champions included: Ben Burdo, Wade Phinney, Maddox Rice, Gavin Burdo, Derek Cole and Jack Rice.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale’s spring program is arriving early this year! The chorus will present “A Grand Night for Singing,” a program celebrating the music of Broadway composer Richard Rodgers.

Two concerts will feature his music: Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at the Essex Community Church, Route 22 in Essex, and again on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale, under the direction of Susan Hughes and accompanied by Kerry Mero, is sponsored by the Elizabethtown Social Center. Chorale concerts are always free with good-will donations accepted at the door.

Yoga during the week of April 15 includes Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday. Karin DeMuro will not have yoga April 15. She will return Monday, April 22.

Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesday at 7 p.m. Open pickleball for adults is offered Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School auditorium. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

On Thursday, April 18, Writers Group meets at 1 p.m., Dr. Emma Summers’ class “Stable and Able” is at 4:15 p.m. and the American Legion meets at 7 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the Social Center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.