Boating season is coming!

File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

Did you know that all individuals born on or after May 1, 1996, are required to successfully complete an approved course in boater education to operate a motorboat?

New York State Department of Parks requires all motor boat operators born after May 1, 1996, including jet ski users, to have a boating safety certificate and be at least 10 years of age. Operators who are younger than 18 and who are not holders of a boating safety certificate must be accompanied by a person who is the holder of a certificate or was born before May 1, 1996.

A boater safety course will be offered at the center Sunday, May 19, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Capts. Heather and Brian Olson will present the New York State Parks-approved class. The class is free. Adults and children age 10 or older may register. Persons 18 and older are required to pay $10 by mail after the class to New York state for the issuance of the card. Contact the Olsons at 518-873-2476 for more information or to register.

ACAP will offer a child-care basics class for youth age 12 and older Tuesday, May 14, from noon to 3 p.m.

This class is part of the center’s babysitting course, which also included CPR and first aid taken earlier this year. Students who did not register for the whole course are welcome to take this free child-care class. Class size is limited to 20 students. Please reserve a spot by contacting the Social Center.

The center would like to thank Lisa Hudson and Elizabethtown-Lewis EMS for teaching CPR and first aid for our babysitting course. We now have 15 students in our community better able to help in an emergency!

Yoga during the week of May 6 includes Karin DeMuro’s Monday class at 4:15 p.m. and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the Social Center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.