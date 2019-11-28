Bobby beagle needs a buddy!

Bobby beagle Bobby beagle

Meet Bobby beagle, a charming little dude with lots of energy and love to share. This handsome, happy-go-lucky boy is ready to amuse you with his playful antics and cover you in kisses.

Bobby is a young dog, not quite a year and a half yet. He loves to run around out in our play yard and his favorite things are tennis balls. Bobby is not only an active young pup, but all beagle. He will require frequent long walks or a large, well fenced-in yard to burn off his energy.

This guy would make a great hiking partner, but don’t let him off the leash or he’ll be gone in a flash! There’s a reason we get so many stray beagles here at the shelter.

Bobby is very friendly and would do well with another dog his size or larger to play with.

However, Bobby should not be in a home with cats or smaller dogs, as he plays far too rough.

Bryeanna Villani Bryeanna Villani » Columnist The North Country SPCA’s weekly column works to publicize the shelter’s adoptable pets. Find out more at www.ncspca.org

He loves children and people and is social and outgoing around everyone. He is a favorite walking partner of some of our Mountain Lake Services volunteers. Bobby is a bit naughty at times, he doesn’t stay still on car rides and often won’t sit for anything less than a treat or a tennis ball, but that’s all part of being a young beagle. He is very intelligent and often food motivated, and given time he will learn his manners.

Come down to the shelter and meet Bobby, we’re sure he’ll charm you just as quickly as he has us! ■