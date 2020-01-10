Brutus, the baby-faced boxer

Photo provided NCSPCA_1-11-20 Brutus

Meet Brutus, an adorable young boxer. Brutus is about two, but he doesn’t know it. This sweetheart is just a big ‘ol baby. He absolutely adores all people, and is fine with cats and other dogs. Brutus loves humans so much that he has some separation anxiety when he’s alone. He would really benefit from having another pet for company when his people are gone.

Brutus is a good boy who aims to please, though he often gets over-excited and then it’s hard for him to listen. He is a very food-motivated dog so training shouldn’t be too hard if you have a big handful of treats and time. Brutus’s anxiety means he isn’t always a fan of new experiences.

Bryeanna Villani

When trying to get a picture of him, he was nervous of the camera and hid behind staff’s legs. Two days later when trying again, he came over to give me a kiss, sniffed the camera, then went right back to giving me kisses, and since then the camera hasn’t been an issue at all! Given some extra time, Brutus will likely overcome many of his anxieties in the name of his great adoration for people. For more information on Brutus, call the shelter at 518-873-5000.