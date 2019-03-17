Cat adoptions half off at North Country SPCA

This week’s featured pet is Missy. Missy is not the most photogenic cat, but that’s only because she is so interested in being near you that it’s hard to maneuver a camera to capture her true velvet panther beauty!

We’re shocked that no one has scooped up our special girl. Missy purrs the moment you enter her room. If you sit down, she will want to sit on your lap. Have hands? Well then Missy is expecting that you will use them to pet her luxurious fur. She really just wants to be loved and to give love in return.

Our black beauty can be a bit choosy about her cat friends though. Missy has had kitty roommates here at the shelter and did well with them as long as they were able to respect each other’s space.

We like to think that Missy has a bit of a screening process for her potential cat friends. We promise, once you meet with Missy and fall under the power of her charms, you’ll be smitten. Come to the shelter to meet our resident love bug!

Don’t forget that we’re still having our March Madness promotion at the shelter: 50 percent off all adult cat adoption fees March 1-31! They’re spayed/neutered, vaccinated and ready to go. You could bring home sweet Missy for 50 percent off this month! Remember, regular adoption procedures still apply.

For more information on Missy, our March Madness promotion or the adoption process, contact the shelter at info@ncspca.org or 518-873-5000.

- Carla Stroud’s weekly column works to publicize the shelter’s adoptable pets. Find out more at ncspca.org.