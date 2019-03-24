Cat adoptions half off throughout March

This week’s featured pet is Ruckus. Who doesn’t need a slightly grumpy grandpa in their lives?! Okay, all kidding aside, Ruckus has really blossomed under the loving care of our staff. He still takes a little while to warm up to new people, but we’ve discovered it doesn’t take very long if you have treats!

Photo provided Ruckus

Our handsome little sausage was pretty overweight when he arrived at the shelter. Slowly but surely, Ruckus has begun to lose weight; it’s pretty impressive, given his intense love of snacks. He is one food-motivated little man. We’ve discovered that Ruckus really seems to like cats and is willing to become friends with other dogs as long as they aren’t too energetic and respect his space. While Ruckus can live with other pets, he does not like small children.

Ruckus has proven himself to be quite a sweet companion; he really enjoys being with his people, especially once he bonds with them. At 7 years young, Ruckus looks forward to many years of leisurely strolls, snuggles on the couch and snacks — his new home must stock snacks.

The adoption fee for Ruckus has been sponsored by his friends at LOCALadk magazine. For more information on Ruckus or the adoption process, please use the contact information below.

If dogs aren’t your thing, don’t forget that we’re still having our March Madness promotion at the shelter: 50 percent off all adult cat adoption fees March 1-31! They’re spayed/neutered, vaccinated and ready to go. Remember, regular adoption procedures still apply. For more information, contact the shelter at info@ncspca.org or 518-873-5000.