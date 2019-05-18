Celebrate restored grand piano with night of music

File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

Share in a celebration of the renewed Knabe grand piano at the Elizabethtown Social Center!

A generous donor recently funded the restoration of our piano. The sound is lovely, and we are fortunate to host accomplished pianist Nancy Gilbertson in a celebratory concert.

“Adventures with a Piano Tickler” will be presented Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m.

Piano music by Joseph Haydn, Ottorino Respighi, Richard Cumming and Brian Dykstra will be performed by Gilbertson. There will be something for everyone from classical to rag jazz.

Gilbertson retired from Wells College in 2007 after 20 years of teaching piano and music theory. Since 1975, she has performed extensively as a soloist and accompanist in northeastern Ohio and central New York, recording her piano CD “Mediterranean Magic” in 2000.

The concert is free. Donations are gratefully accepted and will be allocated to ongoing piano upkeep, which benefits many programs, musicians and audiences at the Social Center.

A boater safety course will be offered at the center Sunday, May 19, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Capts. Heather and Brian Olson will present the New York State Parks-approved class. The class is free. Adults and children age 10 or older may register. Contact the Olsons at 873-2476 for more information or to register.

Yoga during the week of May 20 includes Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday. Karin DeMuro’s Monday classes will not be held May 20 or 27. DeMuro will resume classes June 3.

The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.