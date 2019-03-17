Chess players invited to compete at memorial tournament

The Elizabethtown Social Center is pleased to host the annual Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament on Saturday, March 30.

The first place winner will receive a $100 cash prize thanks to the Amsel-Prime family. A $50 cash prize will go to the runner up. Other prizes will be given depending on participation. All players will receive a Stewart’s Shops ice cream certificate.

The chess tournament is sponsored by the Amsel-Prime family in memory of Dr. Melvyn B. Amsel who loved chess! Youth age 12 and up who reside in the newly created Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport District may participate. Participants do not need to be Social Center members or enrolled in the districts. Register at 2 p.m. sharp.

Chess club meets after school every Tuesday and Thursday for the rest of the month to offer Teen Rec members and their guests instruction and the opportunity to practice for the tournament.

Yoga during the week of March 18 includes Karin DeMuro’s 4:30 p.m. Monday class and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday, March 21, writers group meets at 1 p.m. and the American Legion meets at 7 p.m.

Dr. Summers’ class “Stable and Able” Thursdays at 4:15 p.m. focuses on preventing common injuries that occur with desk jobs and/or beginning fitness regimens by stabilizing and mobilizing the spine to allow for progressive introduction to more muscle groups and dynamic movements over the weeks. The class is free and will continue through March and April.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.

-Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.