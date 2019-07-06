Children’s opera, vocal trio open ‘On the Summer Lawn’

Children’s opera by the Seagle Music Colony and sweet harmonies of the vocal trio Not My Sister will open up the first night “On the Summer Lawn!”

File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

On July 9, the Seagle Music Colony will present “Monkey and Francine and the City of Tigers” at 6 p.m. Utilizing music from both Western and non-Western styles as well as hand percussion, “Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers” is an action-packed tale of bravery, smarts and family ties. The Royal Monkey Kingdom is in danger of collapse because the evil tigers keep stealing their gold and bananas, so the worried King and Queen Monkey warn their children never to go into the forest alone or speak to crocodiles or tigers. The young Prince Monkey is destined to rule the kingdom one day, much to the disappointment of his sister Francine. The siblings’ adventures together lead to saving the kingdom and appealing to the king and queen to let them co-rule the kingdom!

The children’s performance is followed by a lawn concert featuring Not My Sister at 7 p.m.

Harking back to groups like the Andrews Sisters, the Boswell Sisters, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris, Not My Sister is an all-female, all-sass, no-nonsense, vocal-driven outfit intent on making you feel high with song. Melanie Glenn, Mary Kenney and Allison Olender present a goosebump-inducing collection of original tunes, standards and traditionals filled with harmonies and soul.

Do not forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary. All performances are free!

Papa Duke’s BBQ will be on site offering smoked goodies like ribs, brisket, chicken, pulled pork and mac and cheese.

Find the schedule and more information about performances at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.