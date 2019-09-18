Chorale rehearsals, Memory Cafe at Social Center

× Expand File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

It is not too late to join the Pleasant Valley Chorale’s fall session! Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. The chorale just began rehearsing their holiday program for two mid-December concerts. New members are welcome at the start of session. No auditions are required but a commitment to attending rehearsals is strongly encouraged.

A Memory Cafe hosted by the Caregiver Support Initiative will feature free live music by Dan Rabideau and refreshments from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The SUNY Plattsburgh Caregiver Support Initiative returns to the Social Center with an opportunity for those with memory loss and their caregivers. The Memory Cafe provides a gathering place for friends with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia and their caregivers to relax and enjoy social events, refreshments and entertainment.

Walk-ins are welcome, but RSVP is appreciated to Kristin Fleming at 518-564-2049. More information can be found at www.wehelpcaregivers.com.

Save the date for a classical concert Saturday, Oct. 19, featuring the Trillium Ensemble. They will perform works by Ravel, Stravinsky, Ibert, Planel, d’Rivera and Amargós. More details to come!

Yoga during the week of Sept. 16 includes Karen DeMuro’s classes at 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Writers Group meets at 1 p.m. and American Legion at 7 p.m.

Teen Rec hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 3 to 9 p.m. Friday; and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.