Christmas in Chazy Lake, circa 1952

This year, due to my wheelchair confinement, my time is not consumed with decorating our home for the holidays and baking sweet treats so I do a lot of melancholy daydreaming. Thus, my mind is wandering back to memories of Christmases of years past. I am transported from December 2019 to many, many years ago - it is an early evening in December 1952 and I am no longer in Plattsburgh but instead, I am back to my childhood home.

For more years than I can count, Delia King taught at a little one-room schoolhouse in Chazy Lake that two of my siblings and I attended. She initially taught students from first to eighth grade but in 1952 she was teaching first through sixth. She ultimately would downsize to first through fourth (While not with Mrs. King, my father completed the eighth grade years earlier at the quaint little school house.)

In the winter of 1952 she was teaching my older brother, Len, and I. She would go on to teach my younger brother, Ron. Unfortunately Mrs. King would retire and the school would close in 1960 before my “baby” sister Judy would get to enjoy her delightful tutorage.

After a normal (for Chazy Lake and 1952) snowfall of 18 inches, the assault of flakes had diminished to soft, fluffy puffs floating down. As the evening progressed, the snow was falling lightly so that the star-filled sky was visible, displaying a Christmas aura. The huge Walter plow trucks were hard at work clearing out parking spaces at the school house so the community residents could attend the school’s annual Christmas program. Mrs. King, while accomplishing an amazing amount of academic instruction with 15-20 students, was also able to involve every student in this well-attended Christmas pageant. Every wall in the classroom was lined with family, friends and other local residents watching her class carry on this annual tradition. And so, “The Night Before Christmas” became a mainstay and brave little performers did an exemplary job while dressed in their not-so-elaborate costumes such as “mom in her kerchief” and “dad in his cap.” Dramatic expressions and carols loosely memorized were a delight to the audience. Christmas songs were performed by various groups of off-key singers and could be heard in rounds - while not intended--several kids were a few words ahead (or behind) but it was entertaining, nonetheless.

Mrs. King had another talent that did not include “stage productions,” Over time every student in the fifth and sixth grade learned to square dance under her tutelage. This particular performance during the Christmas pageant was a favorite. The students mastered the “allemande left,” “promenade,” “swing your partner,” etc. How would we kids have known those skills would later be used as adults at King’s Grove in Chazy Lake or the Rockland Inn in Ellenburg and actually was pretty much useful at any “red-neck” venue in the area.

The closing act was always the entire student body singing “Here Comes Santa Claus,” followed by the sounds of stomping feet coming up the stairs from outside and the grand appearance of Santa Claus. The excitement was palpable. (The children obviously did not realize that Santa was actually Warren Herron, an elderly bachelor who worked at Brook’s store.) His twinkling eyes and deep laughter captivated his audience as he joyfully handed out the colorful boxes of candy with little string handles to every excited child. At the conclusion of the program the room would slowly empty as friends and neighbors exchanged holiday wishes for a Merry Christmas as well as hopes for the New Year. Each and every individual who left the little schoolhouse brought the holiday spirit out into the crisp, wintery night.

Alas, my memory fades and I am again back at the dining room table with my address book, a stack of cards and postage stamps. Oh well, it was a nice, short “holiday trip.” ■