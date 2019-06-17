Congrats to basketball night winners

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Winners in the 15-18 division of the Black Fly Basketball Tournament include Ethan Graham and Derek Cole in first, Gavin Burdo and Noah Jacques in second and Brayden Drew and Devin Harrison in third. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Winners in the 12-14 division of the Black Fly Basketball Tournament include Maddox Rice and Ryan Cave in first, Ben Burdo and Jerey Crane in second and Landon Egglefield and Beckham Egglefield in third. Prev Next

Congratulations to all winners at our Black Fly Basketball Night! Ethan Graham and Derek Cole won in the 15-18 age division of a two-on-two tournament. Maddox Rice and Ryan Cave won in the 12-14 division.

Second-place finishers in the 15-18 division were Gavin Burdo and Noah Jacques; Brayden Drew and Devin Harrison took third.Ben Burdo and Jerey Crane won second place in the 12-14 division and Landon Egglefield and Beckham Egglefield placed third.

Brayden Drew won a massive game of foul line knock-out, with Devin Meachem coming in second and Bryce Gay third. Meachem then won an equally massive game of three-point knock-out, with Jackson Hooper taking second and Landon Egglefield winning third.

The Social Center is accepting applications for a part-time facilities manager. The position is responsible for general maintenance and upkeep of buildings and 18 acres of grounds.

Candidates must have the ability to develop and adhere to a plan of preventive maintenance; work with contractors; be on call for emergencies; perform basic plumbing, electric, small motor, carpentry and heating system maintenance. Includes custodial and groundskeeping duties. Hourly rate and hours per week commensurate with experience.

Additional hours could be available as a program assistant, if a candidate is interested and qualified. Requirements: excellent communication skills, good humor and comfort working with a wide range of ages and interests, particularly adolescents.

The Social Center is interested in molding this position based upon the skills of the applicant and Social Center needs. Please see a detailed job description on our website or apply at the center.

Yoga during the week of June 17 includes Karin DeMuro’s classes Monday at 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 5 p.m. Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” is at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday, June 20, Writers Group meets at 1 p.m. and American Legion meets at 7 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.