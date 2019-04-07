Congratulations to top chess players

× Expand Photo provided Winners of the Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament include Peter Vaiciulis in first place, Brandon Tromblee in second and Ben Burdo in third.

The Elizabethtown Social Center is pleased to announce the winner of the 2019 Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament — Peter Vaiciulis of Westport!

Peter went undefeated in a double-elimination tournament against seven contenders March 30. Brandon Tromblee of Lewis took second place, and Ben Burdo of Lewis came in third. Noah Jacques was the fourth-place finisher. Congratulations to all!

Other chess competitors included Ryder Buzzell and Jude Brearton, who both won their second round games, and Cameron Drake and Ryan Cave.

Many thanks to the Amsel-Prime family for sponsoring the tournament in memory of Dr. Amsel.

Melt away the last of the frost with the hottest jazz in town! Do not miss the final coffeehouse of the season, Discover North Country Jazz, on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. featuring the Adirondack Jazz Repertoire Ensemble (AJRE).

The AJRE plays a wide range of music from jazz standards to funk, from Latin to swing, soul and much more. Come join us as we bring an all-star cast of musicians with us! The AJRE is a branch of the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra, made up of some of the finest jazz musicians in the county.

Our monthly winter coffeehouse series is free! Kids are welcome. Desserts and hot beverages will be available by donation.

Yoga during the week of April 8 includes Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday. Karin DeMuro will not have yoga April 8 or 15. She will return Monday, April 22.

Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesday at 7 p.m. Open pickleball for adults is offered Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School auditorium. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday, April 11, Dr. Emma Summers’ class “Stable and Able” is at 4:15 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.