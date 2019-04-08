Animal lovers wanted at NCSPCA

Photo provided Henri

This week’s featured pet is Henri. Why is it that little dogs always seem to have the biggest personalities?! Well, Henri is no exception. Our pint-sized Chihuahua has quite the Napoleon complex.

Henri came in to the shelter disliking just about everyone he met: people, other dogs and cats. Slowly, he began to warm up to a few of our staff members and then his circle grew a little larger. Once he had become friends with the entire staff, we tried to see if there might be some dogs he would be willing to befriend.

Though he was quite prickly at first, Henri became friends with another one of our little dogs. Soon he was even walking nicely with several other little dogs.

He has been with us for a month, and now Henri no longer reacts to the dogs and people he has come to recognize. Volunteers have been helping Henri work on making new friends, but he is still a work in progress.

He is initially not happy about meeting new people and his first response is to bite. Once you become Henri’s friend, that’s it: he wants to be with you, sit in your lap, kiss your face and perhaps walk across your keyboard while you attempt to get work done — yes, this is based on personal experience.

If you have the patience to earn Henri’s trust, you will have a loyal and loving lap dog; he will be your friend and shadow for life.

Did you know that we have a job opening for a full-time animal care person at the shelter? We’re looking for a compassionate, committed, animal-lover to join our team! Weekends are a must. Visit our website for the full job description and application. For more information on Henri or the adoption process, contact the shelter at info@ncspca.org or 518-873-5000.