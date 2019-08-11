County Fair promises thrills

File image

One hundred years ago – August 1919 – Those with an adventurous spirit who desire the thrills of an airplane flight may enjoy a trip above the clouds in a Curtis plane at the Warren County Fair, piloted by an experienced aviator of the Birch Aircraft Corporation of Albany.

There will be a charge of $15 per person staying up for seven to 10 minutes. There will be an increase in price for a longer flight. Persons who have been up say that it is a thrilling experience.

The fair is said to be the best ever in its 46 years of existence. (Note – I will bet that $15 was more money than a farm boy made hoeing corn in all one summer. When I was about 10 years old, my grandfather gave me ten dollars for hoeing corn and come September, it all went to the Rutland Fair.)

MAN ESCAPES SERIOUS INJURY

In North Thurman, William J. Baker’s fine pair of horses ran away on Saturday morning, Aug. 9, 1919, while he was driving them on his mowing machine. Mr. Baker was thrown from his machine and he struck on his hip. He was badly bruised and both wrists were also badly hurt.

He was able to roll himself away from the machine when he struck and thus escaped the machine’s knives. The horses broke loose and ran quite a ways and than they turned around and walked back to where Mr. Baker laid and they stopped. Though his injuries are painful they are fortunately not serious.

QUESTIONS FROM READERS

I am very happy with the nice telephone calls I have received from readers this past week. Thank you, one and all! Thank you especially to Dan Dutcher, for all the good stories.

Last week, Aug. 3, 2019, I wrote about Admiral Richard E. Byrd’s theory that the world was hollow and that there was a great doorway or entrance opening near the South Pole leading to it, and I was asked by some readers just where I had read about it.

I acquired a new book recently entitled “The Secret Lost Diary of Admiral Richard E. Byrd and the Phantom of the Poles,” with Swartz and Reed. In his diary, Admiral Byrd is said to have discussed his observations during his flight over the South Pole on Feb. 19, 1947, and his resulting theory was that there was a “paradise inside the unknown inner earth.” Reading the book, an interested reader should be ready to draw his or her own conclusions.

In 1926 Admiral Byrd and his pilot, Warrensburg native Floyd Bennett, flew over the North Pole in an airplane named “The Josephine Ford.” After Bennett died in 1928, Admiral Byrd flew over the South Pole in 1947 in an airplane named “The Floyd Bennett.”

LITTLE GIRL LOST

On July 20, 2019, I wrote about the mystery and true story of Maud Ryther, a 19-year-old Stony Creek girl who traveled to New York City to work as a domestic and later on was not heard from again. After this story was told the newspaper did not mention her again and I looked long and hard to discover just what happened to the girl. I finally found a little article tucked in the back of the old newspaper.

It said: “Miss Maud Ryther, daughter of Warren Ryther, of Stony Creek, who was reported missing in this newspaper some time ago, which caused a media sensation has been found. She has been located in Vermont and her father went there on Monday, Aug. 4, 1919, to meet her.”

The girl went to New York City several weeks ago to work as a house maid and letters sent to her returned after June 20, 1919, with the information that she could not be found. Much later the parents were informed that she was seen in Vermont.

This seems to be the end of the story and we can only imagine what actually happened. Personally, it I can only imagine that she met a boy. At least she was alive and well, probably with a very angry father who possibly brought her straight home to Stony Creek. Can any reader tell us more about this story?