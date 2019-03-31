Discounted cat adoptions ending this month

This week’s featured pet is Tory.

Photo provided Tory

Tory is a gorgeous tortoiseshell girl who came to the shelter as a very pregnant mom-to-be. Tory was a great mom and successfully watched all of her kittens find new homes. Tory became a little depressed after her kittens left and didn’t seem too interested in eating. But with lots of love from staff and volunteers, Tory began to blossom and rediscovered her intense love of treats!

Tory can sometimes be a bit of a bully with other cats, but she has made great progress since moving into one of our cat colonies at the shelter. She lives with multiple other cats and gets along with them, though she can often be found doing her own thing.

Tory will do pretty much anything for a treat and will gladly take one out of your hand while standing on her hind legs. Got toys? Tory absolutely loves to play. She has been with us for a year, and we’d really love to see her in a home where she can provide hours of entertainment for a family of her own.

Don’t forget that our March Madness promotion at the shelter ends March 31! That’s right, our special of 50 percent off all adult cat adoption fees will be coming to an end.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to adopt your new best friend, entertainer, house panther or partner in crime. For more information on Tory, our promotion or the adoption process, contact the shelter at info@ncspca.org or 518-873-5000.