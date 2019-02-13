Disrupting the natural order

× Expand Photo provided Ice jams are not caused by nature but by man.

Here we go again. You turn on the evening news and it’s the same old story told every winter and early spring after a thaw or rain event. Like the Don Henley song “Dirty Laundry,” the bubble-headed bleach blonde is all excited about the story.

The TV screen lights up with a large, yellow piece of equipment in the stream pulling out chunks of ice. The news caster is all gleeful about being there just as the ice went out. A scoop of a story and a visual with moving ice to entice the viewers.

The Department of Public Works crews are out in full force. Front-end loaders scrape frozen blocks of ice and heavy wet snow off what used to be a road but is now an ephemeral stream flowing over a yellow-lined blacktop streambed.

They interview the homeowner who has just had two feet of water and ice chunks flow through their living room.

It’s the same line year after year, “This is the third time this happened, it’s time someone does something about this problem; they need to fix the stream.”It’s always the river’s fault!

Sorry, but it’s not the stream’s fault! It’s not nature’s fault for allowing the cold weather of winter to freeze the stream, then thaw, then have it rain down on the frozen ground to run off through someone’s living room.

Don’t blame nature for doing what it has done for ions, blame man for what they have done the last couple of hundred years.

Roads have been built severing floodplains and wetlands; those so-called waste areas where floodwaters are supposed to go when nature does its thing. Historically, we built up roads, so they act as berms holding back high flows; flows that should go overland to reduce downstream impacts.

Once the berm was built, feeling we have secured the area, a house or two is built, or better yet, a mobile home court is put in. You can pack more of those long and lean homes into tight spaces and get a better payback. Cheap land and cheap homes for low income folks.

Ice that jammed up naturally and did what it’s supposed to do, is now the culprit.

Meanwhile, the news reels roll and the talking head gives the play by play!

It’s not the narrow bridges that constrict flows and backup, causing ice jamming. It’s not the cutoff floodplains, the over width and shallow rivers caused by scouring due to man’s intervention, it’s natures fault.

It’s not the dams that create large frozen masses of ice that break loose after a winter rain, crash over the dam walls and pile up down river causing a jam.

Once piled up, the ice then forces the water out of its natural banks and into the floodplain — where it’s supposed to go. The water goes where it’s meant to go. It’s the housing that’s not supposed to be there.

Ice flowing through your living room is not nature’s fault, blame man.

It’s time we take a serious look at the floodplain maps and decide if we want to continue the madness of jam busting, rescues, repairs, rebuilding and property loss, or do we get real and do sound geomorphic engineering that is environmentally natural and cost effective in the long term?

It’s time to let nature do what it has always done, flood where it’s meant to flood! We can’t control it — although we still think we can. It’s time to work with it.

When the spring thaw comes to relinquish its grip on the ice, it has to go somewhere. Floodplains and wetlands are nature’s flood control program.

We need to get our streams and rivers back to geomorphic soundness, utilize the wetlands that reduce the flooding impacts and treat a floodplain like a floodplain, not a building site.

It’s time to stop disrupting the natural order.

— Rich Redman is a Moriah-based outdoors writer. His column runs monthly. He can be reached at rangeric@nycap.rr.com.